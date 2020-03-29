RED BAY — Jimmy Oneal Mayfield was born on August 25, 1942, in Franklin County, AL, to Emeric B. and Estelle Thorn Mayfield. He was a graduate of Red Bay High School (class of 1961), Itawamba Junior College (class of 1963), and Mississippi State University (class of 1966) where he obtained his B.S. in Physical Education. Coach Mayfield also held two Master’s degrees in Driver’s Education (Montevallo) and School Administration (UNA).
Mayfield was a member of Friendship Baptist Church in Red Bay, AL and served on the Red Bay City Council for eight years. He was inducted into the Franklin County Sports Hall of Fame as well as the Lawrence County Sports Hall of Fame. During Mayfield’s time as coach at Red Bay High School, he established the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA). Coach Mayfield served as the head football coach for Belmont, Hatton, Russellville, and Red Bay. As well as coaching football, Mayfield also served as the baseball and golf coach at Red Bay.
Funeral services will be Monday, March 30, at 2 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay, AL. Dallas Culver will be officiating the funeral. Eulogy will be given by Ricky Johnson and Donald Kidd and closing prayer will be given by Brex Anderton.
Pallbearers are Clinton Yarbrough, Larry Witt, Frankie McMillan, Felton King, David Jeffreys, Ricky Yarbrough, Brex Anderton and Michael Terry. All former players under Coach Mayfield will serve as honorary pallbearers. Visitation will be 5-8 Sunday, March 29, at Deaton Funeral Home.
He was preceded in death by his parents; along with his wife, Barbara Collum Mayfield; and a stepson, Bob Armstrong.
He is survived by his wife Lavell Mayfield; one daughter, Cris Mayfield Cashion(Chuck Cashion); one grandson, Adam Mills (Molly Mills); one great-granddaughter, James Anna Mills; one unborn great-grandchild, Myka McNatt; step-children, Mark Armstrong (Cindy), and Janice McNatt; step-grandchildren, Kirk Armstrong (Elizabeth), Eric Armstrong (Brittany), Clay McNatt (Angel), Levi McNatt, Cort Armstrong and Jason Oliver.
