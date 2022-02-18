RUSSELLVILLE — Jimmy O’neal McCreight, 78, of Russellville passed away on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at his residence. He was retired from Vulcan Engineering Company.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Eula and Rhett McCreight; sisters, Wynoma, Burnell, and Ramona; brothers, Lenford, Stanley, and Ray; mother-in-law, Elsie Honey; and step-son, Olen Wade.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Virginia Wade McCreight; children, Cindy Smith (Gary), Keith McCreight; grandchildren, Rachel and Madison; three great-grandchildren; siblings, Cherya Drake, Judy Baker, Bill McCreight; sisters-in-law, Dora Jean, Melinda, Diana; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Jimmy believed in our Lord Jesus Christ and attended the Cowboy Church of Franklin County.
The family had a private memorial service at his residence. Per his wishes, he will be cremated and inurnment of his cremains will be at Franklin Memory Gardens.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family. To have us sign the book for you, please free to call or to leave private condolences, please visit our website at www.sprymemorialchapel.com.
Commented