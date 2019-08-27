FLORENCE — Jimmy Lee Patterson, 77, of Florence, passed away Monday, August 26, 2019. His visitation will be Wednesday, August 28th, at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights from noon to 2 p.m. His service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Brother Roger Houston officiating. Burial will follow in Wesley Chapel Cemetery.
Mr. Patterson was a veteran of the Alabama National Guard having served during the Vietnam War. He was a member of Central Heights Baptist Church, UAW Local No. 205 and American Legion Post No. 11. He retired from Ford Motor Company.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bert and Lillie Mae Patterson; brothers, Reubin, Charles, Clyde and Bobby Patterson; and sister, Lorene Williamson.
Mr. Patterson is survived by his wife, Glenda Robbins Patterson; sons, Brian Patterson and Bradley Patterson (Courtney); granddaughter, Summer Patterson; brother, Bert O. Patterson; sisters, Frances Ward and Alice Faulkner (Walker); and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Herby Harrison, Johnny Daily, Paul Austin, Andy Eddins, Lloyd Haddock and Danny Wylie.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Central Heights Baptist Church Building Fund or Gideons International.
An online guest book is available at morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
