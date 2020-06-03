KILLEN — Jimmy Paul McCoy, 88, of Killen, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020. He proudly served in the United States Air Force. Jimmy was a member of the British Car Club. He was a pilot who had a profound love for the art of flying. He was known for being an avid reader and writer for the East Lauderdale News. Of all the hobbies and joys Mr. McCoy had in life, by far, his favorite was spending time with his family that he loved dearly.
A private family visitation will be held with a graveside service in Wallace Cemetery at 2:30 p.m. today, June 3rd. Miles Stutts will be officiating.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his mother and father, Dexter and Mattie McCoy; son, “Billy” Owen McCoy and sister, Vera Cumbie. He is survived by his wife, Linda McCoy; sons, Thomas (Kim) McCoy, Blane (Kelly) McCoy, Dexter (Angie) McCoy; daughter, Tonya (Charlie) Meyer; brother, Jesse McCoy; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the nurses at Lauderdale Christian Nursing Home for their love and compassion they showed To Mr. McCoy during his stay.
Visit rogersvillefh.com to share memories and condolences with Mr. McCoy’s family.
Commented