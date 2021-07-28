FLORENCE — Jimmy Reed Clemmons, 78, died July 27, 2021. Visitation will be Thursday from 12 to 1 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home. The service will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel. Burial will be in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. He was the husband of Glyndell Clemmons.

