MUSCLE SHOALS — Jimmy Ray Aday, 58, Muscle Shoals, passed away on Saturday, August 7, 2021. Visitation will be today, August 10, from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will be Wednesday, August 11, at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with Zach Aday officiating. Interment will be in Shaw Cemetery, Leighton.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, Rayford and Mildred Aday, and sister, Mary Harrison.
He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Aday; children, Whitney Lindley (Casey), Michael Aday (Amber), and Christopher Aday (Brianna); brothers, Jerry and John Aday and Willard Williams; sisters, Pam Moore (Lonnie) and Sandra White; and five grandchildren, Skyler Aday, Cameron Aday, Dayton Aday, Drake Hayes, and Maleigha Lindley.
Pallbearers will be Jeremy Terry, Justin Terry, Bryson Smith, Kyle Moore, Ricky Stutts, and Brandon Tolbert.
