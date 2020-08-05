FLORENCE — Jimmy Ray Beasley, 67, died August 3, 2020. A private graveside service will be Friday at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. He was the husband of Paula Wells Beasley. You may leave condolences at sprywilliams.com

