MUSCLE SHOALS — Jimmy Ray “BooBoo” Aday, 58, died August 7, 2021. Visitation is 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. Funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home chapel with burial to follow in Shaw Cemetery. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.