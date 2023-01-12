F.1.12.23 Jimmy Dowdy.jpg

FLORENCE — Jimmy Ray Dowdy, 73, of Florence, passed away January 9, 2023, at his residence. Mr. Dowdy was a Sales Representative and District Sales Manager with the Conwood Company. He was a member of North Wood Methodist Church and the LIFE Sunday School class. He was a graduate of Waterloo High School, class of 1968, an avid Alabama football fan as well as Atlanta Braves fan. He enjoyed hunting, working in his shop, spending time with family, and most outdoor activities. He will be remembered for his wonderful smile and great sense of humor.

