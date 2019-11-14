TUSCUMBIA — Jimmy Ray Spires, age 78, of Tuscumbia, died Monday, November 11, 2019. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held Friday, November 15, at 1 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home Chapel, Tuscumbia.
Mr. Spires was born on September 15, 1941, in Florence, to the late Ida Mae Spires and John Wesley Spires. He was a carpenter by trade and worked for Gann’s Vinyl Siding. Jimmy was a member of the Loyal order of the Moose #2034 and VFW of Sheffield.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Spires was also preceded in death by his siblings, James, Charles, Carlos, Neal, Onus, Pearline, and Marie.
Mr. Spires is survived by his wife, Stella Holman; children, Jimmy Carl Spires (Lois) and Jonna Case (Jeff); grandchildren, Bradley Higdon (Typhanie), Jacob Case (Amanda), Linda Reed (Aaron), and Tabitha Henderson; five great- grandchildren; sister, Jewel Farris; and a host of other relatives and friends.
The family gratefully acknowledges the care and support of the staff of Shoals Hospice and the staff of Mitchell-Hollingsworth Nursing Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105
An online guest registry is available at www.morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
