KILLEN — Jimmy Ray Wallace, 83, of Killen, died Aug. 17, 2023. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023 at Atlas Church of Christ. The funeral will follow at 2 p.m. with burial in Atlas Cemetery. Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge or arrangements.

