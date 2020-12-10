GOLDEN, MISSISSIPPI

Jimmy Ray, 81, died December 8, 2020. Graveside service will be today at 2 p.m. at Mount. Zion Cemetery, Golden, MS. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay.

