FLORENCE — Jimmy Reed Clemmons of Florence, Alabama, passed away on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at the age of 78. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Glyndell Whitsett Clemmons; their sons, Jeff Clemmons (Kristi) of Florence and Jimmy Reed Clemmons, Jr. (Kathy) of Santa Rosa Beach, FL; brother, Bobby Ray Clemmons (Bridgid) of Knoxville, TN; grandson, Jacob Clemmons of Huntsville; granddaughters, Mattie Clemmons Vandiver (Jarrett) of Chicago, IL, Katie Clemmons of New York City, NY and Maggie Clemmons of Tallahassee, FL. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Reeder Clemmons and Annie Elaine Forsythe Clemmons of Florence.
He was a devoted husband and his love for his grandchildren led him to travel to band concerts, baseball and soccer games.
Jimmy was a member of Cross Point Church of Christ where he actively served including teaching Children’s Sunday School classes and was a leader of the Communion Ministry. He was a graduate of Coffee High School and retired as a salesman in the automotive business.
The funeral will be held at Williams Funeral Home in Florence today, July 29th with visitation from noon to 1 p.m. and the service at 1 p.m. which will be followed by a burial ceremony in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens in Florence, AL.
The family would like to thank the staff members of Glenwood Nursing Home for their devoted love and care they have shown for the past 18 months.
In lieu of flowers, please consider one of Jimmy’s passionate projects to help provide drinking water to those less fortunate in Africa: Well Fund Joy Class, Cross Point Church of Christ, Attention: Mark Sain, P.O. Box 875, Florence, AL 35631.
Commented