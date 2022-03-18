RUSSELLVILLE — Jimmy Ross Seay, age 84, of Russellville, passed away on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at his residence.
Mr. Seay proudly served in the U.S. Army. He and his wife, Deanna, attended Russellville Church of Christ. He was the Russellville Postmaster for 30 years, and later ran Town Hill Truck Stop. He was very well thought of in the Russellville community and leaves wonderful memories for anyone who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his son, Jonathan Seay; and parents, Bessie and Litt Seay.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 60 years, Deanna Cross Seay; children, Dana Seay Chard (Tony), Joseph Seay (Jill); grandchildren, Erin (Derek) Schallenkamp, Ben (Maggie) Chard, Charlie (Camie) Chard, Katherine Seay, Daniel Seay; great-grandchildren, Alec, Brian, Callie, Holland, and one on the way; sisters, Peggy Beam, Sondra Seay; in-laws, Vickie and Norris Nielson, Randy and Kim Cross; and several nieces and nephews.
The visitation will be 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 19, 2022 at Spry Memorial Chapel. A time of celebration of life will be at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Jose DelaRosa, Cedar Creek Subdivision neighbors, Russellville Church of Christ family, and Maria Hernandez for the love and care shown to our dad and mom over the last few years.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a donation to the Kidney Foundation of Alabama, 265 Riverchase Pkwy., E Suite 106, Birmingham, AL 35244.
