CHEROKEE — Jimmy “Jimbo” Wade Saint, 55, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019 at home after an extended illness.
Mr. Saint was preceded in death by his parents, Grady and Beulah (Wellington) Saint; brothers, Roger Saint and Joe Saint; sisters, Carolyn Saint, Vicky Jackson, Linda Gunter, Ruby Watson and Kay Lindley.
He is survived by his son, Cole (Kim) Beasley; grandchildren, Nevaeh, John and Annabelle; brothers, Paul Saint, Kenneth (Novice) Saint and Jeff (Misty) Saint; several nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, “White Boy.”
A memorial service will be announced by family at a later date.
A special “Thank you” to Rosa and Kindred Hospice for their service and support.
