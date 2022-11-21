HAMILTON

Jimmy Wayne Sanderson, 85, passed away November 19, 2022. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, 10 a.m., until service time beginning at 11 a.m., at the Hamilton Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Shiloh Cemetery.

