KILLEN — James “Jimmy” Nelson Scott, 64, died May 21, 2022. Visitation will be Wednesday, June 1, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home of Florence, with a funeral service to immediately follow. Burial will be in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. He was the husband of Cathy Scott. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com.

