CHEROKEE — Jimmy Weldon Simpson, Sr., age 79, of Cherokee, passed away on Sunday, September 5, 2021. There will be a graveside service at 2:00 p.m. today, September 8, at Pleasant Hill Cemetery with Dwight Rivers officiating. The family request that visitors wear a mask.
Jimmy was a native of Cherokee, AL and retired from Lowe’s. He was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Simpson; son, Jimmy “Pete” Simpson, Jr.; grandson, Joshua Hamm; parents, Melvin and Faye Simpson; brothers, Melvin “Bobo” Simpson, Jr., Ed Simpson, Ted Simpson; and sister, Alice Faye Simpson.
Jimmy is survived by his children, Martha “Sissy” Nunley (Eddie) of Muscle Shoals, AL and Laura Green (Mitchell) of Cherokee, AL; sister, Sheila Campbell, Belmont, MS; grandchildren, Garron Green (Taylor) and Bailey Bracken (Zack); great-grandchild, Colt Bracken; and honorary grandchildren, Troy Haraway and Kaylee Haraway.
Pallbearers will be Garron Green, Mike Maxwell, Tony Maxwell, Chris Maxwell, Troy Haraway, Stoney Haraway, and Bubba LeFan.
