RUSSELLVILLE — Jimmy Dean Simpson, 64, of Russellville, passed away Tuesday, November 22, 2022.
Visitation will be Friday, November 25, 2022, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will be Saturday, November 26, 2022, at 11 a.m., in the funeral home chapel with Carl Cunningham officiating. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield.
Jimmy was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He loved to camp, to fish, to take road trips, and to go on cruises.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, Carel Dean and Doris Simpson; and sisters, Sherry Gooch and Ann Simpson.
He is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Connie Walker Simpson; daughter, Chasity Welch (Aaron); stepson, Derek Bolds (Angela); brothers, Jerry Taylor (Jamie), Larry Simpson, and Timothy Simpson; sister-in-law, Tammy Willett (Perry); brother-in-law, Joe Hansbrough (Jo); grandchildren, Deekon Bolds, Trevor Bolds, Joseph Welch, Taylor Welch, and Bradley Taylor; step-grandchildren, Brook, Ashley, and Austin Templeton; and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
The family expresses special thanks to Davita Dialysis and Doctors, Rajesh Boorgu and Don Heikle and their staffs.
