FLORENCE — Jimmy Vernon Smith, 58, passed away peacefully at his home on August 5, 2021. He was born on April 24, 1963, to John and Mary Eliza (Thompson) Smith on a farm in western Lauderdale County where he developed a strong work ethic and a will to succeed. The family relocated in town and as a teenager, Jimmy became a newspaper carrier for more than 100 customers. After graduation from Coffee High School, he became a long distance truck driver and also worked for the city.
Jimmy lived a devoted life of service. He was a lifelong member of Bethel (Lauderdale) M.B. Church serving as usher and groundskeeper. He valued his faith, family, friendships and his many clients whose lawns he mowed as a self-employed businessman for 25-plus years, Jimmy not only cut grass but also extended his help to those who needed transportation, elderly care and words of encouragement.
He will be lovingly remembered for his role as son, father, brother, uncle, nephew, friend, listener, encourager and Celisa Boddie’s boyfriend and longtime partner. His warm smile, kind heart, honesty, humility, integrity, pleasant personality and hard work earned him the reputation as a highly respected and principled community person.
He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Steven Smith and Annie Jordan. He leaves to cherish his memory: his loving partner, Celisa Boddie; sons, Jimmy Jr. and Tavarius; brothers, John Smith (Lizzy May), Ricky Gilchrist, Ronnie Gilchrist (Christina) and Charles Ricks; sisters, Camilla Smith, Brenda Johnson, Linda Gilchrist, Elizabeth Gilchrist, Wanda Gilchrist and Felicia Gilchrist (Phillip Barnett), a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. He will also be mourned by special friends, church members, loving clients and the westside community.
Visitation will be today, August 13 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Thompson and Son Funeral Home. The burial service will be at the Bethel Church Cemetery on Saturday, August 14 at 12 noon. Due to increased Covid cases. those attending are asked to mask and observe Covid-19 protocol.
