KILLEN — Jimmy Levon Trousdale passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones after a two and a half year battle with cancer. Levon never met a stranger and loved to talk sports with anyone he met, especially Alabama football. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. A few of his favorite pastimes were watching Alabama football, NASCAR, his great-grandchildren play sports, listening to old country and bluegrass music, playing the harmonica, and tinkering with his vintage car and many watches and clocks. He loved to tell a good joke and had an infectious laugh that could brighten the darkest day. His family is at peace knowing that he is reunited with his beautiful and loving wife, Sharon, in the sweet arms of Jesus.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Sharon Putman Trousdale; his mother, Dorothy Trousdale Burbank; his stepfather, Willard Burbank; and his grandfather and grandmother, Charlie and Willie Trousdale.
He is survived by his daughters, Marsha Foxx and Jill Trousdale. His granddaughters, Monica Williams, Danielle Ryan (Nathan), Tiffany White (Scotty), and Brianna Gardner de Beville (Louis). His great-grandchildren, Camryn (Kaitlyn Malley) and Carmyn Williams, Zeppelin Alonso, Lydia, Wesley, Amelia and Jack Ryan, Linden White, Cayden and Connor Holden, and Augustin, Bastien, and Sophie Gardner de Beville. His sisters, Bonnie Tubb, Barbara Braley, and Faye Phillips.
Pallbearers are Camryn Williams, Cayden Holden, Scotty White, Louis Gardner de Beville, Nathan Ryan, and Zeppelin Alonso. Honorary Pallbearers are all of his great-grandchildren.
The family would like to offer special thanks to Clearview Cancer Institute, Dr. Heather Brody and staff, Dr. David Hollis and staff, Southern Care New Beacon Hospice (Ashley, Melanie, Misty, Chapel, Ian, Emily and staff).
The funeral will be held at Elkins East Chapel on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. The family will receive visitors from 1p.m. - 2 p.m., followed by a service at 2 p.m., and burial at Nebo Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Highway 101, Lexington, AL.
You are invited to leave condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
