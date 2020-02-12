GREENHILL — Jimmy Daniel Urban, 73, of Greenhill, AL, passed away February 11, 2020. Mr. Urban worked for Robbins Tire & Rubber for 37 years.
Jimmy is survived by his wife of 54 years, Wanda High Urban; son, Jerry Urban (Regina); daughter, Martha Hamm (Carl); brothers, James C. Urban (Kathy) and Kenneth Urban (Earline); grandchildren, Kristi, Ashley, Chase and Jessica; great-grandchildren, Zaine, Braden, Zeth, Allie and Averi; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by parents, Jesse Urban and Millie Coker Urban; brothers, John Urban and Robert Urban.
Visitation will be Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 P.M. in the chapel. Burial will be in Emmaline Stutts Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Wayne Urban, Carl Hamm, Jeff Urban, Keith Urban, Charles Holden and Casey Hamm. Honorary pallbearers will be Chase Urban, Jared Holden and Columbus Coker.
The family would like to thank Dr. Hollis, Dr. Morris, Dr. Heaton, and the nurses from the 2nd Floor and 5th Floor at NAMC, especially Kimberly Davis and Katie.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
