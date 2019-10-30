FLORENCE — Jimmy Walden Craig, 76, Florence, passed away on October 26, 2019 at Glenwood Nursing Home. He attended, Hickory Flat Baptist Church.
Visitation will be Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Greenview Funeral Home from noon - 2 p.m. Services to follow in Greenview Memorial Chapel at 2 p.m. with Mike Crews officiating. Burial will follow in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Lillian Wesson Craig; father, William Craig; brother-in-law, Ellis Ray Smith, and daughter-in-law, Anna Prince.
He is survived by his wife, Jewel Craig, Florence; sons, George Prince and Tim Prince (Liz), all of Florence; daughters, Belinda Hill (Steve), Kay Briley (Dexter), Lisa Newton (Phil), all of Florence; brother, Howard Craig (Peggy), Florence; Sister, Doris Smith, Florence; 44 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Jason Tinnon, Tim West, Anthony Hollingsworth, Ronnie Prince, Adam Thompson and Corey Welborn.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jerry Gray and James Hill.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
