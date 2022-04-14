FLORENCE — James Clifford “Jimmy” Wallace, age 70, of Florence, passed away Monday, April 11, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday, April 16th from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home of Florence. Graveside service will be at 1:00 p.m. at New Hope Cemetery.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, Vernon and Kathryn Wallace, and sister, Elizabeth Fuller.
Survivors are his son, Jamie Wallace (Jamie Lyn); sisters, Verna Rakestraw (Benny), and Darlene Michael (Dale); and grandson, Brendan James Wallace.
Jimmy was a self-employed iron worker and handy man. He served in the National Guard for four years.
