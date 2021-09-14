MUSCLE SHOALS — Jimmy Wayne Crowder, 70, died September 11, 2021. A graveside service will be held today at 11 a.m. at Colbert Memorial Gardens with Colbert Memorial Chapel directing.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.