MUSCLE SHOALS — Jimmy Wayne Gann, 75, died October 30, 2020. Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. service time Tuesday at Hamilton Funeral Home Chapel. Burial to follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.