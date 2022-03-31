FLORENCE — Jimmy Wayne “Jim” Quillen, 75, died at his home on March 2, 2022.
Visitation will be Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Greenview Funeral Home Chapel from 12:00 to 2:00 and his Memorial service will follow at 2:00 with his nephew Barry Blackburn presiding. Masks are optional.
Jim graduated from Central High School in 1964. He started college at Florence State University after high school but left to join the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam Conflict. While in the Air Force he married his first wife. After completing his four years in the service, he continued his studies and graduated from the University of North Alabama in 1974, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting.
Jim had two children with his first wife and one grandchild: Elizabeth Ann Quillen Henderson, Mathew Iver Quillen and granddaughter, Nyssa Ann Henderson.
After completing his degree, Jim’s first job was with Burroughs; then he worked at Martin Industries. He and some associates then started their own fireplace/wood stove insert business and he worked there before leaving for a job with Washington National Life Insurance and then several other positions. He married Sue Green Quillen in 1990. He officially retired and went to work on the farm purchased by him and his wife in 2002. Sue retired in 2004.
Jim was predeceased by his parents, Otis Lee Quillen and Nannie Burns Quillen; by brothers, Tommy Quillen and Charles “Chuck” Quillen; and by sisters, Jean Bowles and Jeanette Quillen. He was also predeceased by brothers-in-law, Frank Sharp, Paul Blackburn, and Dee Bowles.
Jim is survived by his wife, Sue Green Quillen, and their friends who became their adopted family: Daniel and Leah Luffman and sons, Dalton, Hudson and Rowen. He is also survived by brothers, Edmond Quillen, Larry Quillen (King) and Sam Quillen, and by sisters, Jewel Sharp, Virginia Blackburn, Nancy Gill and Rejetta Balentine. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews, greatnieces and nephews and great greats.
A special thank you to his niece, JoAnn Hargett and her husband, Doug, and niece, Linda Persall and her husband, Vance, for staying with Sue until her family arrived from out of town.
The family requests no flowers. Donations can be made in Jim’s honor to Tunnels2Towers.org, St. Jude Children’s Hospital, your local humane society, or a charity of your choice.
Greenview Funeral Home is assisting the family.
