PHIL CAMPBELL — Jimmy Wayne O’Kelley, 61, died August 3, 2022. Visitation will be today from 4 to 5 p.m. at Spry Memorial Chapel of Russellville. A memorial service will follow at 5 p.m. in the chapel.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.