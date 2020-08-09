Hamilton — Jimmy Wayne Sanderson, 74, died August 7, 2020. Visitation is 6-9 p.m. Tuesday at the Hamilton Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral Service is 11 a.m. Wednesday at the chapel with burial to follow at Nichols-Lay Cemetery.

