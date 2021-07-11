FIVE POINTS, TENNESSEE — Jo Ann Newton, 80, died July 8, 2021. Visitation was 5-8 p.m. Saturday at Loretto Memorial Chapel. Funeral is 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home chapel with burial to follow in Bonnertown Cemetery. She was a member of Five Points Baptist Church.

