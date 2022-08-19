HUNTSVILLE — Jo Ann Sloan, 96, of Huntsville, AL, formerly of Florence, passed away August 16, 2022 at Crestwood Hospital, Huntsville. Mrs. Sloan was a homemaker, a member of Highland Baptist Church, Florence and was a member of the Shoals Praise and Worship choir. She sold Avon for over 40 years.
Visitation will be August 21, 2022 from 12:00-12:45 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home, and a graveside service will follow at 1:00 p.m. in Greenview Memorial Park. Officiating will be Reverend Chris Underwood.
Mrs. Sloan was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald C. Sloan, Jr; parents, William and Margaret Thomas Brann; sister, Helen Ladean Brann; and son-in-law, James Michael Dean.
She is survived by her son, Greg (Amy) Sloan; daughters, Carol Ann Dean and Teresa K. (Charles) Peck; grandchildren, Bradley (Jordyn) Dean, Whitney (Bethany) Dean, Tim (Sarah) Peck, Justin (Sherri) Peck, Maggie and Kayla Sloan; step-grandchildren, Brannigan (Jonathan) Broom, Lauren (Avery) Dodd, Devan Draper, and Logan (Brittney) Holland; 17 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Bradley Dean, Whitney Dean, Timothy Peck, Justin Peck, Logan Holland, and Greg Sloan. Honorary pallbearers will be Charles E. Peck, Bryant Wilson, and Patrick Lindsey.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Coalition of Alzheimer’s and Related Disorders, c/o Annette Parker, 2019 County Road 394, Killen, AL 35645.
