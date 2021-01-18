RUSSELLVILLE — Jo Ann “Judy” Suggs, 84, died Saturday, January 16, 2021. There will be no public visitation. A private family service will be held at the Kings of Pythias Cemetery, with burial to follew. She was married to Billy James Suggs.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.