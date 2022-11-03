FLORENCE — Jo Ann Turman, 86, died November 1, 2022. At Mrs. Turman’s request, a private ceremony will be held for the family. Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.

