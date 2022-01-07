ROGERSVILLE — Jo Ann White, of Rogersville, passed away January 5, 2022 at her residence.
A visitation will be Monday, January 10th from 11 - 12 p.m. at Rogersville Funeral Home with funeral service to follow in the chapel with Terry Herston officiating. Burial will be in Harvey Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Kenny Wallace, Jerry Brown, Johnny White, Dennis White, Allen Reeves and Cliff Crow; honorary, James Shedd and Charlie Jackson.
Mrs. White was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil and Ruby Miller; husband, William “Cotton” White; sister, Ruth Rickard and her son, Junior White. She is survived by her son, Michael (Malana) White; grandchildren, Susan (Kenny) Wallace, Trey (Maranda) White, Madisyn White and Mollie White; great-grandchildren, Jaden Tucker, Laiken Tucker and Sawyer Dale White; siblings, Patsy Jones, Ray Miller and Steve Miller; numerous nieces and nephews.
