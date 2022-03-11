FLORENCE — Jo Bob “J.B.” Taylor, 84, died March 9, 2022. Jo Bob was the husband of the late Margaret Taylor. A celebration of life will be Friday, March 18, 2022 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Sweet Basil Cafe in Florence. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com

