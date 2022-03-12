FLORENCE — Jo Bob “JB” Taylor, 84, passed away peacefully in his sleep Wednesday morning, March 9, 2022.
Jo Bob was born and raised in Gregory, Texas and graduated from Gregory-Portland High School. He attended Austin College in Sherman, Texas where he met the love of his life, Margaret, who he married in September of 1959. In addition, he earned his Master’s degree from Texas A&I University (now Texas A&M in Kingsville).
JB taught and was an assistant principal in the Gregory-Portland Independent School District for eight years before being employed by Reynolds Metals Company. While working for Reynolds he and his family lived in Gregory, Texas; Portland, Texas; Charlotte, North Carolina; Puerto Ordaz, Venezuela; and, finally, in 1978, moved to Florence. He had a very successful career with Reynolds and, after almost 30 years, retired in 2000.
Jo Bob was an avid University of Alabama football fan and made a point to never miss a game. He was also a fan of UNA sports and attended many football games and especially enjoyed watching the Girls’ softball team play. He also had many other hobbies and activities he enjoyed…golf, tennis and ACBL Bridge (Life Master), he was a member of the Men’s Garden Club, and worked for as a variety of legislative causes and campaigns for the advancement of the Shoals. JB never met a stranger and enjoyed talking with people he met in every walk of life.
JB was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Margaret Grace Edmiston Taylor; his parents J. Robert and Josephine Taylor; and his Sister Martha Agatha Johnson (Robert E.).
He leaves behind two loving daughters, Cris Taylor Stephenson (Robert), and Traci Taylor Welch (Don); four grandchildren, Jennifer Howard (Adam), Joe Libera (Chelsea), Dan Libera (Katie); and Sarah Forward (Dave); three great grandchildren, Lillian Libera, Harrison Libera and June Libera; and niece Eileen Johnson Cross.
The family would like to thank Kindred Hospice for their care and guidance over the last several months. Our dad always enjoyed your visits.
A celebration of life will be held to remember Jo Bob at Sweet Basil Café located at 1627 Darby Drive in Florence on Friday, March 18, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Friends of Jo Bob will be encouraged to share their memories during the celebration.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to your favorite charity.
Commented