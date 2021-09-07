FLORENCE — Jo Nell Darby, 83, of Florence, passed away ,Saturday, September 4, 2021. She was blessed to be at her daughter’s home enjoying her great grandchildren, singing and playing around her until she went to her heavenly home.
Visitation will be Wednesday, September 8, 2021 from, 11 a.m. until noon, at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights. Funeral Services will immediately follow with Jim Goldy officiating.
Ms. Darby was a member of Petersville Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Olen and Bertha Witt; brother, Jay Witt; sister, Polly Sharp; late husband Zelon Darby.
She is survived by her children, Linda Sue Jones Darby, Malene Rhodes (Dusty), Shannon Witt Darby; grandchildren, Dustin Rhodes (Kandace),Brandon Rhodes (Abby), and Haley Hale Darby (Logan); and great grandchildren, Rylie, Reece, Ryder, and River Rhodes.
