ROSENBERG, TEXAS — Jo Nell Tidwell Guyton of Rosenberg, Texas passed away peacefully on Wednesday June 19, 2019. She was born October 4, 1931 in Hayden, Alabama to James Howard Tidwell and Genie Horton Tidwell.
Jo Nell enjoyed reading, watching Alabama football “Roll Tide,” the Houston Oilers “Love Ya Blue,” the Houston Rockets and Texans, tennis and spending time with her family. She was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Rosenberg. She spent 33 years as a teacher at Travis Elementary in Lamar CISD.
She was predeceased by her husband of 51 years, James O. Guyton; her parents; her brother, Robert Howard Tidwell; in-laws, James and Lottie Guyton; Estelle and M.F. Brown and Allie and Kenneth Butler.
Survivors include daughters, Jane and husband, Les Krancher of Rosenberg, Texas and Susan and husband, Jim Lincoln of Mobile; grandchildren, Whitney Thomas, Christopher Krancher and girlfriend, Crystal Harrison, Benjamin Pardue, Timothy Pardue and girlfriend, Kathryn Hooten, Chris and Desire Lincoln and Brandon Lincoln; great-grandchildren, Xander, Riley and Westin Thomas and Daxton Lincoln; sisters, Nancy and husband, Roy Newton, Sarah Mardis and Minnie Manchego and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the Fort Bend Healthcare Center for its exceptional care they provided for her during the last nine months.
Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the service time 2 p.m. on Friday, June 28, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Rosenberg. Memorials may be given to First Baptist Church in lieu of flowers.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd., Rosenberg, TX 77471.
Commented