HAMILTON — Joan Cox, 86, died Sunday, March 6, 2022. Visitation will be held March 8, 2022, from noon- 1 p.m., at Marion County Funeral Home. The service will follow at 1 p.m., at the funeral home, with burial in Love Joy Cemetery.

