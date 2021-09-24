GOLDEN, MISSISSIPPI — Joan David Sparks, 60, died September 22, 2021. Services will be Saturday at 2 p.m. at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church with visitation from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Burial will be in New Bethel Cemetery with Deaton Funeral home directing.

