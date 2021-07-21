SHEFFIELD — Joan Elizabeth Calhoun Huddleston, of Sheffield, died at her home on Monday, July 19, 2021.
Joan was born in Mobile and grew up in Montgomery. She attended Sacred Heart Catholic High School in Cullman and Auburn University in Auburn, AL. She was a member of Our Lady of the Shoals Catholic Church, Tuscumbia, AL. Joan volunteered at many local organizations, including Muscle Shoals District Service League, Secretary for Sheffield, Little League, Tennessee Valley Art Center, and Ritz Theatre projects. She was preceded in death by her husband, longtime Sheffield attorney Jack Huddleston, and her parents, L.N. and Alice Calhoun, of Montgomery, AL.
Joan is survived by her children, Jean McGee, Jane Nesbitt (Dinky), Jimmy Huddleston, and Jere Huddleston; grandchildren, Jon McGee, Jay McGee, Joe Huddleston, Jamie Huddleston, Jered Huddleston, and Jayne Huddleston; and great-granddaughter, Mila Elizabeth McGee.
Visitation will be Thursday, July 22, from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at Our Lady of the Shoals, Tuscumbia, AL. The Funeral Mass will immediately follow with Father Michael Adams officiating. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield.
Pallbearers will be Dinky Nesbitt, Larry McGee, Jon McGee, Jay McGee, Joe Huddleston, Jamie Huddleston, and Jered Huddleston.
The Huddleston family would like to thank Southern Care Hospice and special caregivers, Sharon and Elaine.
