ROGERSVILLE — Joan Hammond, 72, of Rogersville died Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at NAMC.
Visitation will be today, May 28, 2021, 1-3 p.m. at Elkins East Chapel. A memorial service will follow at 3 p.m. in the Chapel with Bro. Ashley Pettus officiating.
She was a member of First Baptist Church Center Star.
Mrs. Hammond was preceded in death by her parents, Arvel and Velma Pierce Stutts and brother, Bennett Stutts.
She is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Richard Hammond; daughter, Sabrina Tompkins; granddaughter, Abby Tompkins; sister, Geneva Cox.
You are invited to leave condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
Commented