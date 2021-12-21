ROGERSVILLE — Joan Hunt, 70, passed away Sunday, December 19, 2021. No services are arranged at this time. Mrs. Hunt was a seamstress at LJ’s in Florence and a member of Oakdale Baptist Church. Visit rogersvillefh.com to share memories and condolences with Mrs. Hunt’s family.

