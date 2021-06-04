NICHOLASVILLE, KY — Joan Jenkinson Sewell, 98, formerly of Florence, died May 29, 2021. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens in Florence. She was the wife of the late John C. Sewell. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com

