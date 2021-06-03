NICHOLASVILLE, KY
Joan Jenkinson Sewell, 98, formerly of Florence, Alabama, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 29. She is survived by her daughter, Sharman Pepper (Patrick) of Nicholasville, Kentucky, with whom she resided, and by a grandson, Brian Pepper (Stephanie) of Smyrna, Tennessee and a granddaughter, Stephanie Coleman (David) of Nashville, Tennessee. She is also survived by great-grandsons, Jackson, Paul and Eli Pepper. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, John E. “Pete” Sewell; her parents, Wilfrid and Edith Jenkinson of England and her brother, Cyril Jenkinson of Canada.
Mrs. Sewell met and married her husband when he was stationed in her hometown of Cholderton, England during World War II. After the war, the couple settled in the Nashville area but soon moved to Alabama, where they remained until Mr. Sewell’s death in 2001. Mrs. Sewell was a faithful longtime member of Highland Baptist Church in Florence.
Mrs. Sewell requested a very simple graveside service, which will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 5, at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens in Florence, Alabama. Williams Funeral Home in Florence will be handling arrangements. Kentucky friends and family will gather at a later date in Lexington, Kentucky to share memories and celebrate Mrs. Sewell’s life.
Memorials in Mrs. Sewell’s name may be made to Common Good Community Development Corporation https://www.commongoodlex.org/ or to the food pantry or humane society of your choice.
