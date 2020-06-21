TUSCUMBIA — Joan “Meme” Kennamore, 73, of Tuscumbia, died Friday, June 19, 2020, after an extended illness. Visitation will be Monday, June 22, from noon until 2 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel at 2 p.m. with Fred Karthaus officiating. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
Meme was preceded in death by her parents, Eddie and Gladys Anderton; son, Bobby Kennamore; brothers, Lyndell Duke, Mickey Anderton, and Skippy Anderton; and sister, Lola Laurent.
She is survived by her husband, Terry Kennamore; children, Terri Kennamore (Chris), Tim Kennamore (Christy), and Kristi Russell (Dee); 11 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers are Hunter Russell, River Russell, Chris Putnam, Russell Huffman, Darren Anderson, Jett Kennamore, and Dee Purvis. Honorary pallbearer is Hudson Ritter.
The family expresses special thanks to J.W. Sommers Rehab, Kindred Home Health and Hospice, Kim Sharpton, and Ashley Childers.
