PHIL CAMPBELL
Joan Murphy Wilson, age 82, of Phil Campbell, passed away on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at her residence after a brief illness.
Joan was born on August 16, 1938 in Union, Alabama. She met and married her high school sweetheart, Billy, and they enjoyed 64 married years together. She was a professional hairdresser for over 36 years. Joan was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a member of Phil Campbell First Baptist Church, a good hearted soul, and a beautiful lady.
She was preceded in death by her son, Gregory Wilson; parents, Arthur and Loretta Murphy; and brother, Timothy Murphy.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of 64 years, Billy C. Wilson; son, Robin Wilson (Linda); daughter, Janna Wilson Flanagan Baker (Warren); grandchildren, Corey Flanagan, Mollie Flanagan; great-grandchildren, Cooper Flanagan, Evie Flanagan; brother, Birvin Murphy; sister, Jennifer Benford; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Phil Campbell City Cemetery. (In case of rain, the service will be moved inside the church). Officiating at the service will be Bro. Terry M. Buster, Sr. The pallbearers will be Bobby Swinney, Tony Shackleford, Bob Burnell, Randy Ergle, Corey Flanagan, and Donald Stevenson.
The family would like to extend a sincere thanks to the nurses and staff of Hospice of the Shoals for the love and care of our family. Also a special thanks to Bro. Terry Buster, and to our friends and neighbors who have called, prayed, visited or have brought food to us during this time.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family. To have us sign the book for you, please free to call or to leave private condolences, please visit our website at www.sprymemorialchapel.com.
Commented