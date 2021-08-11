FLORENCE — Joan P. Woods Kelley, 89, of Florence, AL, passed away on Tuesday. She was a native of Waterloo, AL.
The funeral service will be on Friday, August, 13, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Elkins Funeral Home with Brother Billy George officiating. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends just prior to the service.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Ola Woods; sisters, Sue and Helen; brothers, Bill, Stan and Frank and son, Michael Joseph Kelley.
Survivors include her husband, Dale Kelley; children, Clayton Dale Kelley (Debbie) of Portage, IN, Jo Ann Gorham (Terry) of Flint, MI, Susan Gail Kelley of Florence, AL and Kathy Elnora Peyton (Gary Stonelake) of Florence, AL; grandchildren, Joe Kelley (Rachel), Sara Kelley, Elizabeth Belinger (Joe), Terry Gorham (Shanna), Christopher Kelley (Jamie Lopez); great-grandchildren, Jackson, Reid and Quentin Kelley Alivia Aubree and Abby Gorham; brother, Jack Woods.
