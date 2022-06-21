FLORENCEF — Nancy Joan Wilkes Shields, 70, of Florence, died Saturday, June 18, 2022. Visitation will be today, June 21st, from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights. The funeral service will be Wednesday, June 22nd, at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with Mike Edwards and Roy Boudoin officiating. Burial will follow in Murphy’s Chapel Cemetery.
Joan was a native of Florence. She was a member of Murphy’s Chapel Free Will Baptist Church and worked with the youth at Jones Chapel Free Will Baptist Church. Joan’s passions were her Lord, family, and music. She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard O. and Evelyn Scott Wilks; son, Jimmy Dale Shields II; brother, Billy Wilkes; and nephew, Brad Wilkes.
Joan is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Jimmy Shields; children, Becky Craig (Clay) of Cypress Inn, TN, Rhonda Patton (Scott) of Muscle Shoals, AL, and Brandon Shields (Carrie) of Medina, TN; sister, Martha Montgomery of Cloverdale, AL; grandchildren, Logan and Corbin Craig, Isabella and Bryleigh Patton, Katelyn, Martin, Jayden, Derek, and Marlee Shields; and five foster grandchildren.
Pallbearers are Clint Wilkes, Keith Montgomery, Ron Creasy, Kenny Creasy, Randy Bailey, and Daniel Dodd.
The family expresses special thanks to Kindred Hospice.
