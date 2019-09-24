ROGERSVILLE — Joan Taylor Sokoll, 85, of Rogersville, died Sunday, September 22, 2019. She was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church.
The family will hold a visitation for friends on Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Rogersville Funeral Home. A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church in Athens. Burial will be held in Civitan Cemetery with Father Tom John officiating.
Joan is preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Edna Earl Taylor, Frank and Clayton Richardson; grandson, Colin Reed; infant brother, George Witty III. She is survived by her children, Emily (Mike) Paul, Geoffrey Sokoll, Letitia Sokoll, Richard (Lisa) Sokoll, Timothy Sokoll; grandchildren, Shane and Logan Reed, Brion, Connor, Savannah, Rhys Sokoll, Heather Dunaway, Pamela Armstrong, Peggy Sokoll, Summer Daniel; great-grandchildren, Autumn Dunaway, Wesley Sokoll, Nolan and Mallory Reed, Serena Sokoll.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to “Friends of the Library” of Rogersville Public Library.
